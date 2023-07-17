NationalWorldTV
Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, slip road closure for communication works.

    A23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Airport Way east roundabout to Longbridge roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

    A23, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, slip road closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.