Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal roundabout to South Terminal roundabout, slip road and lane closure for inspection works.

    M23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.