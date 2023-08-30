Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.
• M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.
• A23, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for structural inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.