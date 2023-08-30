BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M23, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.

    M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

    A23, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for structural inspections.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.