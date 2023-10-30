Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, junction 9a to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for inspection works.
• M23, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.
• M23, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, Lane closures for technology work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.