Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 8, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to 8, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• M23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to 8, Lane closure for central reservation works.