Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10A to junction 11, Lane closure switching for inspection works.
• A23, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for inspection works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.