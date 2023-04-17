Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Hookwood to Airport Way, carriageway closure for barrier repairs.

    A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    M23, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 entry slip road, Lane closure for electrical works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.