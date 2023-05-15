Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A23, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

    M23, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

    M23, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.