Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    M23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10a to junction 9, slip road closure for surface works.

    M23, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to A23 Airport roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.