Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M23, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closures for maintenance works.