Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.
• A23, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.