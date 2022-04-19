Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M23, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closures for barrier repair.
• M23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 exit slip road, lane closure for barrier repair works on Roundabout.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.