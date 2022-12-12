Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions Pease Pottage to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm December 14 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closure for barrier repairs.