Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Airport Way, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.