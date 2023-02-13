Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.