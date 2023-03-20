Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.