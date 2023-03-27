Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.