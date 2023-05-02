Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M23, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10A to junction 11, Lane closure for drainage works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, slip road and lane closures for survey works.