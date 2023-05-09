Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• M23, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

