Crawley takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Kheroons Kitchen, a takeaway at RH11 was given the maximum score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 72 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.