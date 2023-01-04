Crawley takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Kheroons Kitchen, a takeaway at RH11 was given the maximum score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.