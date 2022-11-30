Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Fish 'R' Us, a takeaway at 4 Gossops Parade, Gossops Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 74 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.