Crawley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kebab Centre, a takeaway at 249 Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.