Crawley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
29 minutes ago
Fat Moes, a takeaway at Unit B, 5 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.