Crawley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
Chicken Cottage, a takeaway at 38 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.