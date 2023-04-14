Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Crawley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chicken Cottage, a takeaway at 38 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us