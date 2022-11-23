Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Real Pizza Company, a takeaway at 10 Lloyds Court, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on November 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 74 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.