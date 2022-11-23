Crawley takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Real Pizza Company, a takeaway at 10 Lloyds Court, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on November 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.