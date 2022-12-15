Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Edit Account-Sign Out
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Papa Johns, a takeaway at 1 Gossops Parade, Gossops Green, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 71 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.