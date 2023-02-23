Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dixy Chicken Crawley, a takeaway at 6 Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.