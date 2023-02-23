Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dixy Chicken Crawley, a takeaway at 6 Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.