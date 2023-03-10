Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Al Naseeb, a takeaway at 11 Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.