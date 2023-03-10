Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Al Naseeb, a takeaway at 11 Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.