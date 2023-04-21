Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

New Uncle Harry's, a takeaway at New Uncle Harrys, 14 Tilgate Parade, Tilgate, Crawley was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.