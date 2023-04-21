Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Uncle Harry's, a takeaway at New Uncle Harrys, 14 Tilgate Parade, Tilgate, Crawley was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 73 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.