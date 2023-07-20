Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Dixy Chicken Crawley, a takeaway at 6 Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 71 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.