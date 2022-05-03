6 bed detached house SUS-220305-072210009

Delightful Victorian luxury near Goffs Park in the heart of Crawley

Six bed detached house for sale in Perryfield Road, Southgate, Crawley for £950,000

By Colin Jenner
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 7:37 am

A beautiful Victorian detached home with period features, 6 bedrooms and 2 with en-suite shower rooms.

Perryfield Road is a little known gem in the heart of Crawley, set in a cul-de-sac just a short walk from Goffs Park, Crawley town centre and Crawley train station with regular trains to London and the South Coast.

