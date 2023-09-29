Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

BREAKING
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: Cafe Estrelicia Deli Ltd at 4 - 5 Church Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Tavern On The Green at Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 24

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Troy Kebab, Fish And Chips at Troy Fish And Chips, 10 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley; rated on August 24