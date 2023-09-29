Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Cafe Estrelicia Deli Ltd at 4 - 5 Church Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Tavern On The Green at Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Troy Kebab, Fish And Chips at Troy Fish And Chips, 10 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley; rated on August 24