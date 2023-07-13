Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Starbucks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit U7, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 10.
And Al Naseeb, a takeaway at 11 Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley, West Sussex was given a score of four on July 11.