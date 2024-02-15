Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Raj Tandoori II / Bish Bash Bosh, at Raj Tandoori Ii, 11 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Tops Pizza / Wingo's, at Tops Pizza Ltd, 17 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley was given a score of two on January 10.
It means that of Crawley's 71 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.