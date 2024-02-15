BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
Raj Tandoori II / Bish Bash Bosh, at Raj Tandoori Ii, 11 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Tops Pizza / Wingo's, at Tops Pizza Ltd, 17 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley was given a score of two on January 10.

It means that of Crawley's 71 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.