Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Gather & Gather At Thales Sapphire at Thales Uk Ltd, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 16

    • Rated 5: Zari Contemporary Indian Cuisine at Zari Indian Restaurant, 212 - 214 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley; rated on November 16

    • Rated 5: CJ's at Cjs Cafe, 1 - 3 Kingsland Court, Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges; rated on November 14

    • Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on November 10

    • Rated 5: Burger King at Food Court Kiosk 6 And 7, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on November 9

    • Rated 5: Dosa Club 2 at 8 The Broadway, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 9

    • Rated 4: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on October 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Goffs Manor at Old Horsham Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 16