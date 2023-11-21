Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather At Thales Sapphire at Thales Uk Ltd, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Zari Contemporary Indian Cuisine at Zari Indian Restaurant, 212 - 214 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: CJ's at Cjs Cafe, 1 - 3 Kingsland Court, Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on November 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Burger King at Food Court Kiosk 6 And 7, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Dosa Club 2 at 8 The Broadway, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 9

• Rated 4: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on October 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: