Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather At Thales Sapphire at Thales Uk Ltd, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Zari Contemporary Indian Cuisine at Zari Indian Restaurant, 212 - 214 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: CJ's at Cjs Cafe, 1 - 3 Kingsland Court, Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Burger King at Food Court Kiosk 6 And 7, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Dosa Club 2 at 8 The Broadway, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 9
• Rated 4: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on October 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Goffs Manor at Old Horsham Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 16