Food hygiene ratings handed to four Crawley establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather At Thales Sapphire at Thales Uk Ltd, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on December 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 3: Coaching Halt at Unit 7, Maidenbower Office Park, Balcombe Road, Maidenbower; rated on March 14

• Rated 2: Grand Bay at The Imperial, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley; rated on March 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: