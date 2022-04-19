Food hygiene ratings handed to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather At Thales Sapphire at Thales Uk Ltd, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on December 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Coaching Halt at Unit 7, Maidenbower Office Park, Balcombe Road, Maidenbower; rated on March 14
• Rated 2: Grand Bay at The Imperial, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley; rated on March 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: New Mango's In at 2 Gossops Parade, Gossops Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4