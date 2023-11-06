BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bella Italia / Mac N Shack/Super Nonna (delivery) at Unit 8, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: Coffee Zone And Kiosk at Unit 3, Three Bridges Station, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: Express Dosa Club at 8 Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: Furnace Green Cafe at 4 Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: The Galley Contract Catering At Boeing UK Training Services at Boeing House, Crawley Business Quarter, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Oriental Take Away at 3 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 30