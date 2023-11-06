Food hygiene ratings handed to six Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bella Italia / Mac N Shack/Super Nonna (delivery) at Unit 8, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Coffee Zone And Kiosk at Unit 3, Three Bridges Station, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Express Dosa Club at 8 Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Furnace Green Cafe at 4 Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: The Galley Contract Catering At Boeing UK Training Services at Boeing House, Crawley Business Quarter, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 2
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Oriental Take Away at 3 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 30