Food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Old Punch Bowl, a pub, bar or nightclub at 101 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 24.