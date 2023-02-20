Food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
32 minutes ago
The Moonraker, a pub, bar or nightclub at 199 Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 17.
And Blue India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given a score of three on January 13.