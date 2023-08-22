Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Arabica Coffee at Unit 5, The Pavilion, Queens Square, Northgate; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 12 - 13 Queens Square, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 11 The Martlets, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Subway at Food Court Kiosk 4, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell At Rentokil at Compass House, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway at Adj To Unit 4, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway At Ifield Shell at Motor Fuel Ltd, Service Station, Overdene Drive, Gossops Green; rated on August 3

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: