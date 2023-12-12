BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Brewdog at Unit 14 Brewdog, North Terminal Landside, Arrivals Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5

    • Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pier 6, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 5

    • Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Unit U8, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5

    • Rated 5: The Breakfast Club at International Departures Lounge, North Terminal, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Red Lion at Unit L23, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 6