Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brewdog at Unit 14 Brewdog, North Terminal Landside, Arrivals Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pier 6, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Unit U8, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: The Breakfast Club at International Departures Lounge, North Terminal, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Unit L23, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on December 6