Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 10, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: McDonalds Drive Thru at Ring Road North, Gatwick, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on September 4

    • Rated 5: Cornerstone Cafe At St. Andrew's Church at St Andrews Church Of England Church, Furnace Place, Furnace Green, Crawley; rated on August 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Superstore, Bycroft Way, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on August 31