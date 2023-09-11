Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 10, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds Drive Thru at Ring Road North, Gatwick, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Cornerstone Cafe At St. Andrew's Church at St Andrews Church Of England Church, Furnace Place, Furnace Green, Crawley; rated on August 31

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: