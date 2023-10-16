Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Harvester at Unit 4b, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Starbucks At Cineworld at Cineworld, Unit 1, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road; rated on October 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Old Punch Bowl at 101 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 97 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on October 9