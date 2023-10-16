BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Harvester at Unit 4b, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: Starbucks At Cineworld at Cineworld, Unit 1, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road; rated on October 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Old Punch Bowl at 101 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 97 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on October 9