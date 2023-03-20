Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Bewbush Community Nursery at Bewbush Children And Family Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley; rated on February 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Downsman at The Downsman, Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley; rated on February 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: China Garden at 1 Maidenbower Square, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 9