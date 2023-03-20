Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Bewbush Community Nursery at Bewbush Children And Family Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley; rated on February 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Downsman at The Downsman, Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley; rated on February 28

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: China Garden at 1 Maidenbower Square, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 9