Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Range Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Range, Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.

And Yummy House, a takeaway at 1 Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 25.