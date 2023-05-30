Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
The Range Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Range, Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.
And Yummy House, a takeaway at 1 Furnace Parade, Furnace Green, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 25.