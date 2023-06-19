NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Royal Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Royal Oak, Ifield Green, Ifield, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

And The Posh Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley was also given a score of five on June 13.