Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Crawley Jubilee Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 28.
And Yogoo Natural Frozen Yoghurt, a takeaway at County Mall, Station Way, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on June 27.