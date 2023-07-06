NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Crawley Jubilee Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 28.

And Yogoo Natural Frozen Yoghurt, a takeaway at County Mall, Station Way, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on June 27.