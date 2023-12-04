BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Snooty Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Snooty Fox, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And Caprinos Pizza, a takeaway at 54 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 28.