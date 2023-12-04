Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Snooty Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Snooty Fox, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.
And Caprinos Pizza, a takeaway at 54 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 28.