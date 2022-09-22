Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Greggs, at Unit 2, Three Bridges Railway Station, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

And Pizza Hut Restaurant, at Unit 5, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green was also given a score of five on September 7.