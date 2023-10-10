Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
TGI Friday's, at Unit 6, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.
And Harvester Hawth Park, at Hawth Park Inn, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley was also given a score of five on September 28.
It means that of Crawley's 186 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.